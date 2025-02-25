Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

EMR opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

