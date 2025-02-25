Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,964,000 after acquiring an additional 176,552 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $15,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

LLY stock opened at $881.83 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $836.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $803.38 and its 200 day moving average is $847.92.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

