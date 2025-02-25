Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

