Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,125,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,341,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,733,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,050,000 after purchasing an additional 284,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,078,000 after purchasing an additional 806,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

