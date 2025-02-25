Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 271,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,879,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

