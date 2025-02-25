Edison International (EIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International stock opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.07%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

