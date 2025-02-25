EdgeRock Capital LLC Sells 787 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

