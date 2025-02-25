EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 0.5% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.