EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,380 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.
Chart Industries Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $182.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
