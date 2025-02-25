Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,744,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADBE stock opened at $444.42 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.28.
In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
