Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,744,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $444.42 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

