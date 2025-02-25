Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $215,000 in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 11,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.