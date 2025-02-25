Edge Capital Group LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDV opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

