Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 23.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

Boeing stock opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.47. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

