Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

