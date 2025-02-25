Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 68,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $626.24 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.42 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $612.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

