Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 78 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

