Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 157 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

IWR stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

