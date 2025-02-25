Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Eastman Chemical worth $39,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,319,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 492.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE EMN opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

