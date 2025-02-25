Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

DEA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,721. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate acquired 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. The trade was a 6.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

