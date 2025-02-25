Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.18 to $1.21 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DEA. StockNews.com cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO Darrell W. Crate bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. The trade was a 6.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

