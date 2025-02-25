Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 469,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 437,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Durango Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Durango Resources Company Profile

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

