Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 47,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 151,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of analysts have commented on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after buying an additional 54,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.3% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 855,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,599,000 after buying an additional 178,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

