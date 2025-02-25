Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-2.100 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PLOW. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.