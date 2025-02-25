dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.01%.

dotdigital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.30).

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.