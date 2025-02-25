DoorDash (DASH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH):

2/24/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $235.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $222.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $193.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $212.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $198.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $217.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $211.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – DoorDash had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $182.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – DoorDash had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $172.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – DoorDash had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.3 %

DoorDash stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.27. 4,076,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.81. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total transaction of $8,833,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,652.16. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $20,432,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,515. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 760,662 shares of company stock worth $134,448,673. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

