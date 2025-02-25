Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Cut to Hold at Argus

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $455.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.