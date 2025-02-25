Diversified United Investment Limited (DUI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on March 20th

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Diversified United Investment Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 17.99.
About Diversified United Investment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified United Investment
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Rivian’s Rough Patch: Is the Dip a Doorway to Long-Term Gains?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Institutions Signal Opportunty to Buy High-Yield Kraft-Heinz
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Explosive Tech Stocks Breaking Out Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.