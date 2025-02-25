Diversified United Investment Limited (DUI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on March 20th

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 17.99.

About Diversified United Investment

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

