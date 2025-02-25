Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31, Zacks reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 934,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

