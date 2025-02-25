Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $57,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $193.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

