Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Acquired by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after acquiring an additional 344,346 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $174.19 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $190.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.46.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

