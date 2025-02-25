Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,331,000 after purchasing an additional 202,963 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,358,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after buying an additional 349,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.