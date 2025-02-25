Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.64 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.44 earnings per share.

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE:DDS traded down $18.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.63. 34,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.88. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $328.00 and a 12-month high of $510.00.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

