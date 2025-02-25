DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$209.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.7 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.
DigitalOcean Trading Up 12.6 %
DOCN stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $47.02.
DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.54 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,699,920. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $157,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,641.60. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $790,163. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
