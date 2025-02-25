Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,461 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,486,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,999,000 after buying an additional 288,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

DLR opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.