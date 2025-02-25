Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.24) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
Shares of STAN traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,201 ($15.16). 9,683,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,016,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,054.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 910.83. The firm has a market cap of £36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 633 ($7.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,211 ($15.28).
Standard Chartered Company Profile
