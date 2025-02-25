DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.99 and last traded at $138.56, with a volume of 29877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.53.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

