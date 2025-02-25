Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34), Zacks reports.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %
DAWN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 1,383,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -1.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,034,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,739.65. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,639.92. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,064 shares of company stock valued at $651,225. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
