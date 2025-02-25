Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34), Zacks reports.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

DAWN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 1,383,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,034,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,739.65. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,639.92. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,064 shares of company stock valued at $651,225. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

