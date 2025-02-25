Danone (DANOY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Danone to post earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danone Stock Up 2.0 %

DANOY stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Danone has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danone to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

