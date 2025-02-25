Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 11th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

