CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $475.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $316.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.07.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $14.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.64. 215,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,433. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.85. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CyberArk Software by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,719,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

