CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 46,996.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,396 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $490.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $482.72 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

