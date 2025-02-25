CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $565.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $581.48 and a 200-day moving average of $577.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $511.97 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

