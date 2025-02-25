CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 15,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 251,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile



Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.



