CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 387,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDG opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

