CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $236.99 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.64.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

