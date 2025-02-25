CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,170,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,323,000 after purchasing an additional 367,026 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,564,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.