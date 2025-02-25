CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,288 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 3.3% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VXUS opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

