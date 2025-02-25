CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

