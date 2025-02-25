CubeSmart (CUBE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE CUBE opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $55.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.51%.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
