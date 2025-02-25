CrowdStrike (CRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRWD stock opened at $391.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.83 and a 200-day moving average of $332.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

